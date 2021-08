It happened on Edgewood Avenue around 3:30 a.m.

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a shooting in the Sweet Auburn neighborhood overnight that left three people injured.

Police said someone drove up in a dark-colored SUV and began shooting while the victims were walking along the sidewalk.

Two women and one man was hit, police said. Authorities said they were taken to a local hospital.

So far, no arrests have been made.