4 injured, including 2 children, in shootout between cars in west Atlanta

The incident happened early morning Thursday.

ATLANTA — Four people were shot when two vehicles opened fire on one another in west Atlanta overnight, including a 6-year-old, the child’s mother and a 15-year-old who were caught in the crossfire.

Atlanta Police said 6-year-old child was injured in his knee and is in stable condition, while the 15-year-old was grazed during the shootout and is okay.

The mother and a second adult, a man, were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital and their conditions were not known.

It’s not clear what role the injured man, who was said to possibly be around 30 years old, had in the shootout. Police described the other three victims as having had nothing to do with it.

APD also said there were no suspects yet in custody.

The incident happened at a location on Harwell Rd. near the Westhaven neighborhood just inside the I-285 eastside Perimeter.