Two teens shot in drive-by in Atlanta's Campbellton Road neighborhood

ATLANTA — (Editor's note: The video above this story is in relation to a drive-by shooting that happened about five miles away at roughly the same time on Wednesday night on Jonesboro Road. Police have not connected the two incidents.)

Two teenagers were shot in a drive-by shooting on Wednesday night in the Campbellton Road neighborhood of southwest Atlanta.

Police said officers were dispatched to the intersection of Delowe Dr. and Alison Ct. at 10:43 p.m. - just minutes after another drive-by was reported that injured three people about five miles to the east on Jonesboro Road. Police have not connected the two incidents.

According to Atlanta Police, the two teens shot in the Campbellton Road area were found "alert, conscious and breathing and were taken to a local hospital in stable condition for treatment."

Police said the two teenagers, both male, were walking down the street when a "vehicle drove by and started shooting" before fleeing the scene.