Death investigation underway in Atlanta's Cascade Road neighborhood, police say

ATLANTA — Police have confirmed that they are currently investigating a death after a person was found dead in a home in Atlanta's Cascade Road neighborhood on Friday morning.

Authorities said that the person was found with an apparent gunshot wound at a home located on Cascade Avenue, before it becomes Cascade Road.

Investigators are on the scene to look into the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

An 11Alive crew is heading to the scene to gather more information.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.