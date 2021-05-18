Fulton DA 'sickened' by crime in recent weeks, says police 'need help'

From Friday to early Monday morning, 19 people were shot leaving six people killed in 13 different shootings.

ATLANTA — Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis took to social media on Tuesday to express her feelings on the recent crime in Atlanta saying "our police need help."

She said she knows the comments will not be popular, but that the "violent crime is out of control."

"The consequences of the DA and courts will be severe, but its often too late for that injured person or your deceased loved one. People should be able to go to a pool party, shopping, to dinner and the club, (yes old people the club - we all went in our 20’s and beyond) without fear of being killed," she wrote.

She went on to say that leaders "must acknowledge the problem and quickly get to fixing it to make sure resources are in place to keep us all safe."

Willis said she supports good officers "keeping us ALL safe."