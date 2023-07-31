Atlanta Police respond to burglary call in Greenbriar area, find man shot on scene

Police said the victim was a 26-year-old man who died from the gunshot wounds.

ATLANTA — A man died in Atlanta's Greenbriar area early Monday morning after going into an apartment and getting shot, in circumstances that were not initially fully clear.

Police said the victim was a 26-year-old man, and that they were still trying to determine whether he was mistakenly going into the apartment or, as the original call to police reported, there was an actual burglary attempt.

Atlanta Police homicide commander Germaine Dearlove said investigators were trying to "determine whether a crime was occurring," and if so whether the person was shot in self-defense.

"It seems that our victim may have been going into the apartment, but we don't know whether it was intention or whether it was a mistaken apartment, that's what we're trying to figure out," Dearlove said.

The homicide commander added that investigators were speaking with the homeowner to understand the full circumstances of what happened.

The man shot and killed and the homeowner did not know each other, Dearlove added.

According to police, the man who was shot was found on scene and taken to Grady, where he was pronounced deceased.

The incident occurred at an apartment complex on Greenbriar Parkway, less than a mile southwest of Greenbriar Mall.