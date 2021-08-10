Atlanta Police investigating homicide in Capitol View neighborhood

APD did not provide any identifying details about the victim.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating a homicide in the Capitol View neighborhood after responding to a shots fired call Saturday evening and finding a man dead at the scene.

It happened at a location on Sylvan Road around 8:35 p.m., police said.

They said when officers are arrived on scene to the call they "located a deceased adult male with apparent gunshot wounds."

"Homicide Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident," a police statement said.