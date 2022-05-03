Suspect shot up Lamborghini on I-75, Atlanta Police say, injuring multiple people

The incident happened around 12:40 a.m. on Saturday morning, APD said.

ATLANTA — Multiple people were hurt early Saturday morning, Atlanta Police said, when a suspect shot up a Lamborghini on I-75 south of Downtown.

According to APD, the incident happened near where I-75 meets Langford Parkway around 12:40 a.m. They indicated three people were in the Lamborghini when "another vehicle pulled alongside the Lamborghini and began shooting at the Lamborghini wounding the occupants."

One person inside the Lamborghini had been a target, police said, stemming from an "altercation earlier in the evening between the occupants of the Lamborghini and another group."

The other two victims were not intended targets, police said.

Atlanta Police said the three victims from inside the Lamborghini, a man and two women, took themselves to the hospital with gunshot wounds and were in stable condition.

Police said there were at least two additional victims from bystander vehicles, who were either taken to the hospital or called 911. One woman was located with a gunshot wound in a pickup truck, and another man called 911 and said his car had been shot at.