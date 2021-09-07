Man shot while riding in Lyft in Atlanta's Little Five Points neighborhood

Atlanta Police said the incident happened a little after 2:00 a.m. early Saturday.

ATLANTA — A man was riding in a Lyft early Saturday morning in Atlanta when he heard gunfire ring out.

Then he realized he'd been hit.

Atlanta Police said in a release that the incident happened a little after 2:00 a.m. in Little Five Points. Officers responded to the Shell station on Moreland Avenue across the street from Cameli's Pizza.

Police said the man made the call to EMS services after realizing he was shot, and was "alert, conscious and breathing" when he was taken to the hospital.

"Preliminary investigation indicates the victim and a friend were passengers in a LYFT vehicle when they heard gunshots that appeared to be discharged from another vehicle," an APD release said. "The victim realized he was struck by gunfire and requested EMS services."