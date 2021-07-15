Police investigating shooting at southwest Atlanta cul-de-sac

The incident happened Thursday morning.

ATLANTA — A man is in serious condition after being shot in a southwest Atlanta cul-de-sac early Thursday.

The incident happened on Imperial Circle SW, just inside the Perimeter on the Westside. The location is just to the north of Langford Parkway.

According to Atlanta Police, officers responded to the location just after 5:30 a.m. and "located a male with a gunshot wound."

"Grady EMS responded to the scene and transported the male to the hospital in serious condition," an APD release said.