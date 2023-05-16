Atlanta Police investigating after man shot dead in Camp Creek area

The incident occurred late Monday night.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating a homicide that happened Monday night in the Camp Creek area.

According to an APD release, officers responded a little after 11 p.m. to a location on Redwine Road after a call about a person shot.

"Upon arrival, officers met security at the location who found an unresponsive male lying in the parking lot with an apparent gunshot wound.

The release said that Atlanta Fire Rescue units also responded, pronouncing the victim dead at the scene.

There was no immediate identifying information available about the victim, and no word on a suspect.