Dispute over phone leads to Downtown Atlanta shooting, police say

ATLANTA — A man was shot on a main road in Downtown Atlanta early Saturday morning in a dispute over a phone, police said.
The incident happened on Marietta St. NW, just up the block from the Five Points MARTA station, just after 2 a.m.
APD said officers responded to the incident and found a man "with an apparent gunshot wound."
"The male was alert, conscious and breathing and transported to the hospital for treatment," a police statement said. "Preliminary investigation indicates the victim was shot by a male suspect during a dispute over a phone."
There was no immediate information on the suspect.
APD said investigators are still working to determine more details on what led up to the incident.