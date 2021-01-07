Dispute over phone leads to Downtown Atlanta shooting, police say

It happened early Saturday morning.

ATLANTA — A man was shot on a main road in Downtown Atlanta early Saturday morning in a dispute over a phone, police said.

The incident happened on Marietta St. NW, just up the block from the Five Points MARTA station, just after 2 a.m.

APD said officers responded to the incident and found a man "with an apparent gunshot wound."

"The male was alert, conscious and breathing and transported to the hospital for treatment," a police statement said. "Preliminary investigation indicates the victim was shot by a male suspect during a dispute over a phone."

There was no immediate information on the suspect.