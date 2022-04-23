Man shot while fleeing robbery attempt in southeast Atlanta

ATLANTA — A man was shot when he tried to run away from someone trying to rob him early Saturday morning in southeast Atlanta, according to police.
The victim was taken to the hospital and was in stable condition, police said.
The incident happened around 3 a.m. on Lee Andrews Avenue, a block near the South-View Cemetery.
Police said someone tried to rob and that, when he ran away, the suspect shot him several times. The search for the suspect is ongoing. No description for the suspect has yet been given by police.