Man shot in the foot outside Mechanicsville bar

ATLANTA — A man was shot in the foot early Saturday morning outside 656 Sports Bar & Grille in Atlanta's Mechanicsville neighborhood, police said.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. at the bar located at 656 Pryor St. SW. According to APD, the man was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

Police said the suspect "got upset after being refused entry into the establishment" and, as he was driving away, "fired gunshots at the victim striking him in the foot."