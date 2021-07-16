Watch live | Atlanta anti-violence advisory council recommendations to be presented

ATLANTA — On Friday morning Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms will detail recommendations made by an anti-violence advisory council she formed in May.
The mayor has a press conference planned for 11 a.m. 11Alive will stream it in the video player above and on our YouTube channel.
According to the mayor's office, Bottoms will be joined by Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant and selected members of the council.
The mayor is expected to also do a question-and-answer session with reporters.
Bottoms convened the council amid rising violent crime in Atlanta - an issue that has faced numerous other major cities across the country.
The mayor said of rising crime last year, "We recognize that this is a problem" that "we have to get a handle on."
When she announced its formation, the mayor said the role of the council would be to provide recommendations within 45 days on additional ways officials can "address violent crime."
The council was composed of:
- Sally Yates: Partner, King & Spalding Law Firm; Special Matters & Government Investigations (Former Deputy U.S. Attorney General)
- Carol Tomé: Chief Executive Officer, UPS
- Randall Slaughter: (Retired) Fire Chief, Atlanta Fire Rescue Department
- Matthew Wesley Williams: President, The Interdenominational Theological Center (ITC)
- Dave Wilkinson: President & CEO, Atlanta Police Foundation
- JP Matzigkeit: Atlanta City Councilmember, District 8
- Andrea Boone: Atlanta City Councilmember, District 10
- Courtney Smith: President & LPC, Midtown Neighbors Association
- Dorthey Hurst: Atlanta Citizen Review Board (ACRB); representing NPUs M-R.
- George Turner: Atlanta Hawks, (Retired) Police Chief, Atlanta Police Department
- Michael Langford: Regional Vice President Atlanta Community Involvement Center, WestCare Foundation
- Joycelyn Wilson, Ph.D.: Georgia Tech, (Hip Hop & Media Studies)
- Renata Turner: Presiding Judge, Fulton County Juvenile Court
- Deborah Scott: CEO, Georgia Stand Up