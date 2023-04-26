Arrest made in shootings near Old Fourth Ward Skate Park that injured teen and 50-year-old man

Atlanta Police said Wednesday that the suspect faces seven aggravated assault charges.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police said Wednesday that an arrest had been made in the shootings near Old Fourth Ward Skate Park that left two injured on Tuesday.

APD identified the suspect in the incidents a a 23-year-old. They said the suspect faces seven aggravated assault charges and an additional charge of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

The 15-year-old victim was shot several times Tuesday while he was at the skate park. Police were called to the scene at 4:44 p.m.

Just six minutes later, officers were alerted after another person was shot at North and Moreland Avenues, not far from the park.

Investigators believe that the second victim, a 50-year-old man, was hit by gunfire after a silver SUV was seen speeding down the road. Police said the SUV was also spotted driving away from the skate park shortly after the teen was shot.

APD said the SUV eventually came to a stop after the driver crashed along Moreland Avenue near Ponce De Leon Avenue. Following the crash, the driver got out of the SUV and left the scene, but was later detained by Atlanta Police. Officers found two guns with the driver.

Both the teen and the man were taken to a hospital for medical treatment. Police said they were awake and breathing when they were transported.

Additionally, several vehicles and one building were hit by the gunfire.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.