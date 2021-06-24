Man shot and killed at apartment in Atlanta's Peoplestown neighborhood

It happened early Thursday morning.

ATLANTA — A man was shot and killed early Thursday morning at an apartment in Atlanta's Peoplestown neighborhood.

It happened after midnight on Vanira Avenue in southeast Atlanta. Police said they believe a woman shot the man.

The relationship between the two was not fully clear, police said, but they believed those two were the only people involved in the incident.

Capt. Jason Smith with the APD Major Crimes Section did not characterize the incident as a domestic one, stressing that an investigation into the circumstances was still ongoing.

Capt. Smith said it appeared "there was an argument between two parties and it escalated to gunfire."