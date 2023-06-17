Person shows up at hospital with gunshot wound to head after car found with bullet holes

The details of the incident that happened early Saturday morning in Atlanta are still unclear.

ATLANTA — A person arrived at Grady Hospital in Atlanta early Saturday morning with a gun shot wound to the head shortly after a car was found nearby riddled with bullet holes in scenes Atlanta Police confirmed were connected.

The details of exactly what happened remain unclear, as does the condition of the victim.

An 11Alive crew arrived on scene a little after 4 a.m. in the area of Memorial Drive and Boulevard, where a white car was left abandoned full of bullet holes.

Police said their units were flagged down by a citizen reporting he heard gunfire in the area.

"The unit canvassed the area and... discovered a white Kia abandoned at the intersection," police said. "The vehicle appeared to have multiple defects to the vehicle's exterior which appeared to be the result of gunfire."

A person sometime after that showed up at Grady with the gunshot wounds.

As of Saturday afternoon, there was no further information available about the incident.