Person shot and killed in Atlanta's Sweet Auburn neighborhood, $10,000 reward for suspect

Investigators are still working to determine what led up to the incident.

ATLANTA — A person was found with multiple gunshot wounds early Saturday in the Sweet Auburn neighborhood and later died at the hospital, police said.

APD investigators are still working to determine what happened, and few details about the incident were immediately available.

Atlanta Police said officers responded around 1:15 a.m. to a location on William H. Borders Dr., between Auburn Avenue and Edgewood Avenue.

"On scene officers found an adult male with multiple gunshot wounds," a police statement said. "The victim was taken to the hospital but died of his injuries. Atlanta Police Homicide Unit detectives are working to determine the circumstances that led to the incident."

The victim has not yet been identified by police.

A $10,000 reward is on offer for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the suspect.