Homicide investigation in Atlanta's West End neighborhood

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police said a homicide investigation was underway after a man was found dead early Monday morning in the West End neighborhood.

Few details were initially available. APD said homicide investigators responded to the scene after the man was found dead around 8 a.m.

It happened at a location on Lawton Street, across from Dean Rusk Park, north of I-20 in the West End neighborhood. The location is also a few blocks from the Atlanta University Center campuses.

APD said in a statement:

"Upon arrival, officers located a male not alert, not conscious, and not breathing. Atlanta Fire and Rescue arrived on scene and advised the male was deceased. At this time, it appears the male may have sustained a gunshot wound. Homicide detectives were notified and will he working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. The investigation continues."