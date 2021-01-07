Person shot while riding E-scooter in Atlanta's Old Fourth Ward

The male was shot in the thigh on Thursday afternoon, police said.

ATLANTA — A person was shot Thursday afternoon while riding an E-scooter in Atlanta's Old Fourth Ward neighborhood, police said.

An Atlanta Police release said the person, identified as a male, "was riding an E-scooter in the area of Parkway Dr. NE and Felton Dr. NE when he heard gunshots and realized he was struck."

Police said the individual was shot in the thigh, and went to the hospital under his own power for treatment.

It happened just before 4:30 p.m.