1 killed, 2 hurt in drive-by outside Downtown Atlanta condo complex

It happened early Saturday morning.

ATLANTA — One man is dead and two other individuals were taken to the hospital early Saturday morning after a drive-by shooting in Downtown Atlanta that police believe was random.

Atlanta Police said three people were standing outside on Piedmont Avenue around 1:30 when a dark-colored SUV drove past and fired at them.

All three were taken to the hospital, where one of them died.

Police tape and bullet casing markers indicated it happened outside the Landmark Condominium complex.

Police said they believe it was "random and unprovoked." None of the victims are from Georgia.