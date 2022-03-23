Nearly half of homicides in Atlanta started as fights, APD says

A local organization says it is looking for the root of this problem, and aims to tackle it with families across the state.

ATLANTA — Fights turning into deadly shootings are a top priority for Atlanta Police officers right now. Investigators say about 41% of all homicides in the city begin with people arguing.

Here are some incidents this month alone where APD says an argument escalated to a person losing their life:

A 16-year-old was shot and killed near the Atlanta Fair earlier this month

A 31-year-old woman was shot and killed over a fight involving a bowling ball last week

A 24-year-old was shot and killed near Atlanta hookah bar Tuesday morning.

But what can be done about it? The Atlanta Police and Mayor Andre Dickens are working together to try and lower that number.

“We’re addressing crime in the community across the clubs, restaurant, bars, apartment associations that have nuisances and crime is happening at a rate we can’t tolerate," Mayor Dickens said.

A local organization is working to tackle this issue at the root of it. As President of Badge to Family Outreach and an APD sergeant, Shedarren Fanning believes part of the problem stems from broken family ties.

“It starts at home," he said. "A lot of the anger, fuel and hate is coming from things that started from when they were a child all the way now to the point that they don’t know how to deal with conflict resolution."

He also believes music is another factor for why younger people are turning to guns.

"The music is beautifying crime, beautifying being respected by any means necessary, or beautifies the need to inflict pain in order for a resolution to be resolved," he said.

That's why his organization is working to launch a program later this year, where it will work with families to strengthen ties, and bring fathers back to the picture.

“It has been brought to our attention that a lot of fathers are wanting to be dads but child support and the consequences for being behind is the reason they can’t travel because they have suspended licenses," he said. "We want to help the father with reamendment of court documents for co-parenting structures, is it financial, are they behind on child support, are we able to assist them getting their license plate reinstated once child support is past due."

He says his non-profit has already received more than 100 calls from concerned families since January alone.

The program would host seminars to teach families where to get resources necessary - whether those be financial, job-related, or emotional support. Fanning says they will receive the money to help some families through grants and fundraisers.

"When you’re in a culture that’s built around gangs – where you fight your way out, if you’re going to live here, built in a culture of drug sales and violence... it's real easy to fall down that path because those are your mentors," Fanning added.

He knows this well enough. Fanning says he and his five siblings were raised by their mother. He says he didn't have a biological father to mold him but his mentors helped shape him into the person he is today.

"Teaching them about emotional intelligence, teaching them about how important it is to de-escalate because at a certain age, the thought process of, 'What if this ruins my whole life?' may not be there," he added.

Fanning says he hopes the program will be up and running by August. Interested families will have to apply on their website.