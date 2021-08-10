Atlanta Police investigating after one man found shot to death, another taken to hospital

The incident happened Saturday night near the Greenbriar neighborhood.

ATLANTA — A man was found shot to death Saturday night, Atlanta Police said, and another was taken to the hospital in an incident that remains under investigation.

Police responded to a person shot call around 10 p.m. at a location on Sherbrooke Way, just past the I-285 Perimeter near the Greenbriar neighborhood in southwest Atlanta.

Officers "located two males with apparent gunshot wounds" when they arrived.

APD said one of those men was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other was taken to a hospital. That man was described as "alert, conscious and breathing" when he was transported to the medical facility.