Teen dead, person in surgery after Westside Atlanta shooting

It happened late Monday night in the Center Hill neighborhood.

ATLANTA — One teen is dead and another person is in surgery after a shooting broke out in Atlanta's Westside on Monday night.

Atlanta Police said the shooting began with a dispute between two individuals. When officers responded to a person shot call they found one of them dead on scene; the other was taken to a hospital and brought into surgery, according to Atlanta Police.

Police did not say explicitly if they thought the two shot each other, but did not indicate they were searching for any other individuals who may have been involved. They noted they'll be looking at video from surrounding businesses as part of the investigation.

It was unclear if there was some kind of event going on at the location, with police saying there were "a few bystanders" in the area when officers got on scene.

According to police, it happened at 2555 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway in the Center Hill neighborhood around 11:15 p.m. The address corresponds with a short retail row that features a bar and grill, car wash and detailing shop, and tax business.

A woman, Joann McKibbins, identified the victim who died as her 18-year-old grandson Dominique McKibbins.

She had not heard exactly what happened in the shooting but told reporters she heard it may have happened after some kind of music recording session.

She said Dominique had just turned 18 and was a "sweet, kind-hearted person."

"He loved people, loved his friends. It had to be a cold-blooded person to hurt him," the grandmother said. "Our young people die for no reason - put the guns down."