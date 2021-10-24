16-year-old shot in the leg in Adamsville neighborhood

The teen went to Hughes Spaulding Hospital in a private car, police said. The incident happened around 2 a.m.

ATLANTA — A teenager was shot in the leg early Sunday morning in the Adamsville neighborhood of Atlanta, police said.

The Atlanta Police Department said a 16-year-old was walking down the street on Middleton Road, near the C.T. Martin Natatorium and Recreation Center, when he was "approached by a vehicle" and "the occupant fired shots at him."

The teen went to Hughes Spaulding Hospital in a private car, police said. The incident happened around 2 a.m.