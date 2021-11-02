Two men found shot on MLK Jr. Drive in Atlanta

One victim was in critical condition and another in stable condition, according to Atlanta Police.

ATLANTA — Two men were found shot early Thursday morning at a gas station on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Atlanta after officers were called to the scene.

Atlanta Police said they were called to a report of a person shot around 5:30 a.m., and discovered the two men with gunshot wounds.

Police said one victim was in critical condition and the other was in stable condition. A third, unwounded person was also on scene.

The department said it was still trying to work out the circumstances of how the men were shot.

Police said they arrested one of the gunshot victims because they were wanted for failure to appear in court, and the unwounded person on scene was arrested for possession of stolen property.

There was not yet any information about a potential suspect.

The incident occurred near the Westhaven neighborhood and the H.E. Holmes MARTA station, just about two miles from a scene last night where four people were injured in a shootout between two cars.

In that incident, a 6-year-old, the child's mother and a 15-year-old were caught in the crossfire and injured.