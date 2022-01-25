Atlanta Police working two scenes with 3 people shot on Westside

There were no immediate details on how the scenes might be connected.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police said Tuesday morning they were working two scenes with three people shot on the city's Westside.

There were no immediate details on how the scenes are connected, but police did confirm they were related.

One occurred on Campbellton Road near the southeast corner of Adams Park, while the other occurred on Bent Creek Way a little less than a mile away off Campbellton Road.

Police said all three people who were shot were in stable condition.