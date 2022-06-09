Atlanta Police working 2 separate shooting calls on Westside

There were no immediate details available about the separate shootings.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police said Thursday afternoon they were working two separate shooting calls on the Westside.

Police said in once instance, on Skipper Place in Collier Heights, officers responded to a welfare check and found a person shot dead. Another individual on scene was taken into custody for questioning, though it was not clear if that person was considered a suspect.

In the other incident, on Norfolk Street in Bankhead, there was no immediate information available.

"Officers are working persons shot at both separate locations. Information is still being gathered at this time at both locations, I will advise further when more info is available," a police spokesman said.

Both incidents were reported just after noon.

The Collier Heights location appeared to be in a town home community, while the Bankhead location appeared to be at an individual residence.

Both locations are off Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway, about five miles from each other.