Woman shot while riding in car on I-20 in Atlanta

It happened near Boulevard on Wednesday night.

ATLANTA — A woman was shot on I-20 East in Atlanta on Wednesday night while riding in the front seat of a car, the latest in string of such incidents on the interstates around the city.

According to Atlanta Police, it happened just before 9 p.m. on I-20 near Boulevard. The department said in a release that the woman was transported to Grady Hospital "alert, conscious and breathing" for further treatment.

Police said the woman told them her friend was driving the car and she was in the front seat when a sedan "pulled in front of them and fired one shot towards their vehicle before fleeing the scene."

The friend who was driving the car immediately got off the interstate and called police.