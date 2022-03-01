Atlanta woman taken to hospital after being shot by man she met online, police say

The woman was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

ATLANTA — A woman was shot Tuesday morning by a man she met online on Cascade Road, Atlanta Police said.

According to an Atlanta Police Department release, officers responded around 6 a.m. to a location on Cascade Road and encountered the victim.

She told officers she "met a male online and agreed to met with him at another location," according to the release.

"At the meeting, a dispute arose between the pair which resulted in the victim being shot," police said.

The woman was taken to the hospital in stable condition. Police did not detail her injuries any further.