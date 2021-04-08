x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Reported missing woman shot near Underground Atlanta after throwing brick at car, police say

The incident happened late Tuesday night.

ATLANTA — Police said Wednesday that a woman reported as missing in another county had been shot near Underground Atlanta after throwing a brick at a car.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, the woman was shot a little after 11 p.m. on Tuesday night. 

Police said the woman had been transported the hospital in a personal vehicle. She was in stable condition.

"The preliminary investigation revealed that the patient had thrown a brick at a car and the occupant of the car shot her," a police statement said.

Police did not offer details into the circumstances of the woman being reported missing in another county.

There were also no immediate details on the suspect.

Related Articles