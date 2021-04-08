Reported missing woman shot near Underground Atlanta after throwing brick at car, police say

The incident happened late Tuesday night.

ATLANTA — Police said Wednesday that a woman reported as missing in another county had been shot near Underground Atlanta after throwing a brick at a car.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, the woman was shot a little after 11 p.m. on Tuesday night.

Police said the woman had been transported the hospital in a personal vehicle. She was in stable condition.

"The preliminary investigation revealed that the patient had thrown a brick at a car and the occupant of the car shot her," a police statement said.

Police did not offer details into the circumstances of the woman being reported missing in another county.