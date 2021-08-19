1 dead following Atlanta double shooting

According to APD, the suspect left in a white sedan.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating after a double shooting left one man dead Thursday Friday evening.

Officers responded shortly after 7 p.m. to the shooting in the 200 block Greenhaven Drive SE. The area is not far from the East Lake Golf Club.

When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound and moments later, they found a second man shot inside a gated complex.

Both men were transported to the hospital where one died due to his injuries, APD said. According to APD, the suspect left in a white sedan.