Man shot and killed near downtown Atlanta MARTA station

ATLANTA — Officers are investigating after a man was shot and killed Thursday night near a southwest Atlanta MARTA station.
Atlanta Police Department investigators said they were called to Peachtree Street, near the Garnett Station MARTA stop before 11:30 p.m. in Castleberry Hill.
Police said it started with fight in front of the station and spilled onto the street. The suspect at that point allegedly pulled out a gun and fired several times at the victim.
The man was taken to a hospital but later died of his injuries, police said. The suspect remains on the loose.
No information was yet available about the identity of the victim.