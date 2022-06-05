Man shot and killed near downtown Atlanta MARTA station

This is a developing story.

ATLANTA — Officers are investigating after a man was shot and killed Thursday night near a southwest Atlanta MARTA station.

Atlanta Police Department investigators said they were called to Peachtree Street, near the Garnett Station MARTA stop before 11:30 p.m. in Castleberry Hill.

Police said it started with fight in front of the station and spilled onto the street. The suspect at that point allegedly pulled out a gun and fired several times at the victim.

The man was taken to a hospital but later died of his injuries, police said. The suspect remains on the loose.