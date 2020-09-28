Two sitting on Atlanta front porch injured in drive-by shooting

Police are looking for a dark SUV that drove down Collier Ridge Road and the occupants who allegedly opened fire on Sunday afternoon.

ATLANTA — Police are searching for a vehicle and its occupants after a drive-by shooting in Atlanta sent two people to the hospital.

Atlanta Police said that they were called to the 400 block of Collier Ridge Drive on Atlanta's westside around 4:30 p.m. to reports of a person shot. They arrived to find two victims who were quickly taken to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Based on a preliminary investigation, police believe both shooting victims were sitting on the front porch of a home there when a dark-colored SUV drove down the street and someone inside opened fire.

Investigators are now working to determine more about the incident and are working at the scene and at the hospital trying to gather more details.