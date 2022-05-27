Atlanta Fire Rescue investigating arson at Westside At-Promise Center

The Atlanta Police Foundation, which funds the center, is currently assessing damage to determine when it can reopen.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Fire Rescue investigators have ruled the fire at the Westside At-Promise Center as arson.

According to Atlanta Fire Rescue, the fire happened Friday at 5:30 a.m. at the center located at 740 Cameron Madison Alexander Blvd NW.

When firefighters arrived, they found a broken window, smoke and flames on the side of the building. Officials said firefighters quickly worked to extinguish the fire.

An active and ongoing investigation is being conducted by AFRD investigators. The department is asking the public for help identifying two persons of interest, pictured below.

The Atlanta Police Foundation, which funds the center, said the center was set to be closed for Memorial Day Weekend.

"We’re assessing damage and will announce our reopening plans after that assessment next week. In meantime, enrollees at the Westside facility will be diverted to the other Centers," the Atlanta Police Foundation wrote in a statement to 11Alive.

FBI Atlanta said it's also assisting AFRD and keeping in close communication.

"Should our partners develop information that suggests a federal crime was committed, we will provide additional investigative resources," FBI Atlanta said.

The youth center has worked in the past to curb youth crime through community support. The center has summer programs, education, resources and community services.