ATLANTA — Police are trying to identify a man they believe robbed a traveler in the parking garage at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

According to a police report obtained by 11Alive, the victim had just picked up his baggage on Sept. 13 and went to his car that was in the South Daily lot.

The suspect told police that a black man wearing a gray t-shirt showed a gun against his chest and demanded his personal belongings.

He told police that he gave the suspect his wallet with his credit cards and his iPhone.

Investigators have since released surveillance video which shows the suspect walking out of a Target store where he used the victim’s credit cards after the robbery.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers. Information can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeATL.com. Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.

