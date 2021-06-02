2 dead after suspected road rage shooting on I-285, police say

Police said the victim's vehicle caused two separate accidents after the shooting.

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — Police believe a road rage shooting left two people dead late Tuesday night in College Park.

Maj. Lance Patterson with the College Park Police Department said they responded to an accident with a person shot along Interstate 285 at the Riverdale Road exit.

When they arrived, they located the driver with multiple gunshot wounds and he was pronounced dead on the scene. The passenger, who was also shot, was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Patterson said they believe the driver was shot while traveling eastbound on the highway, then crashed into a vehicle at the top of the exit ramp and into another car at the bottom of the ramp.

This is now at least the 17th shooting on metro Atlanta interstates this year. Only one arrest is believed to have been made in all the incidents. This total only includes shootings where police suspect someone shot from one car into or at another car.

Of the shootings, 10 are being investigated by Atlanta Police and three are being investigated by DeKalb Police. Clayton County, Gwinnett County, and Coweta County Police have each taken at least one report this year for interstate shootings.

Last month, 11Alive followed up with the police departments investigating each shooting and could only confirm a single arrest in any of the shootings. It was connected to a shooting in Coweta County in April.

"If you find yourself where somebody cuts you off - or you cut someone off unintentionally, don't engage them. Again, we don't know if that is the case here, but moving forward we all just need to be vigilant and more aware of our surroundings," Patterson said.

No suspects in this latest shooting have been identified, police said.