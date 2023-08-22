Persons of interest in Atlanta homicide captured on video, police say

Police released two bits of security footage showing the individuals.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police need assistance in identifying two people they believe may know more about a homicide that occurred on Peachtree Street on Aug. 19.

The first video features both men seated on a MARTA train, along with an unknown female, while the second features just one of the men pushing a stroller through a MARTA station with the woman.

Those with any information on these two men are asked to contact Crime Stoppers.

Around 6:12 a.m., Atlanta Police were dispatched to a shooting at 235 Peachtree St., southwest of the city. This was right near the Garnett MARTA station.

Officers said the man was shot multiple times and died there, where APD found him.

The MARTA Police Department, while not directly involved in the incidents, said the Garnett MARTA station itself remained unaffected by the events and continued to provide service to commuters without interruption.