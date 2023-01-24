Atlanta has the 'biggest homicide rate problem' in nation, new study says

WalletHub determined the score based on three different metrics.

ATLANTA — Atlanta's homicide rate ranks as the worst in the country, according to a recent study from WalletHub.

The study compared 45 of the nation's largest cities based on per capita homicides in the fourth quarter of 2022, as well as comparing that number to the fourth quarter of 2021 and 2020.

All three of those scores were factored in to determine WalletHub's final ranking of cities.

When it comes to only the number of homicides per capita for the last fourth of 2022, Atlanta came up as the 5th highest in the nation. In the top spot was Baltimore.

When Wallethub compared those numbers to where they stood in 2021, they found Atlanta had the highest increase in homicides per capita out all 45 major cities.

And when 2022's numbers were compared to where they were two years earlier, Atlanta ranked as having the fourth-highest increase. The top spot belonged to Chesapeake, Virginia.

Here's a look at the current homicide numbers reported by APD since 2019 - a year before the pandemic took place.

2019 -- 95 homicides

2020 -- 152 homicides

2021 -- 159 homicides

2022 -- 170 homicides