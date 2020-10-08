Victim in argument shot in back by suspect in other vehicle, police say

Police said the victim was in an argument with his girlfriend when someone else shot him in a gas station parking lot.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police say a man is receiving treatment for a wound to the back after another motorist shot him in a gas station parking lot.

Police said they were called to 479 Joseph E Boone Boulevard NW, the address of a gas station, in reference to the shooting around 5 p.m. on Sunday. The victim was "alert, conscious and breathing" when he was taken to an area hospital for treatment, according to police.

Further investigation revealed that the victim had been in an argument with his girlfriend as they sat in their vehicle. At some point during the dispute, another vehicle pulled alongside them and someone inside it began shooting.

The suspect then escaped in the vehicle, though police don't yet know which way he went - and haven't released a description of the car.