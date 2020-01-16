ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are asking for the public's help as they try to determine whether or not a frightening scene that unfolded in front of a witness Thursday morning was a kidnapping.

Police said the witness was sitting in her car in the parking lot of a shopping center on Moreland Avenue when she saw a woman shuffled out of a charcoal gray Infiniti and into what was described as a "large full-size white conversion van."

"The witness advised a female was sitting inside the Infiniti on the passenger side when two males exited the van, removed her from the Infiniti and forced her into the van through the side door," an Atlanta Police release said.

The witness said she saw the incident at about 8 a.m. and reported it about an hour later.

At an afternoon press conference, Lt. Pete Malecki of the Atlanta Police Department said they had not yet identified a potential victim and had not received any missing person reports.

He said police have reviewed surveillance video from various businesses at the shopping center and from the surrounding area. They identified a number of white vans, but none were "of interest to the investigation," Malecki said.

He added police are still trying to determine if it was a real kidnapping or potentially some kind of misunderstanding.

"In the video, the angle that we currently have, you're unable to actually see a physical struggle take place, so at this point we're still early stages of the investigation trying to determine if this is indeed kidnapping or if it was just some type of horseplay situation," he said. "However we are taking it extremely seriously and we're going forth with the investigation as an active kidnapping."

Police have not yet provided any potential photos of the cars they may have obtained from security cameras but described an identifying feature of the Infiniti as either missing its gas cap door or the gas cap door being painted black.

The white van was described as a work van with doors that open on the passenger side.

