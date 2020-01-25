ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department released video Friday of suspects they believe are responsible for dozens of car break-ins that happened on three different streets - all on the morning of Jan. 20.

At one of the locations, 76 cars were broken into. They are also looking for a stolen car that was used during the crime.

Here's a breakdown of each location.

Memorial Drive larceny cases

The first crime happened in the 200 block Memorial Drive. Around 4:30 a.m., police said the officers who responded to the scene noticed that multiple vehicles had been broken into.

The police report said some of the vehicles appeared to have been ransacked. One victim told officers that $5,000 had been taken out of the glove box.

Moreland Avenue larceny cases

The second wave of car burglaries officers responded to was about an hour later in the 100 block of Moreland Avenue. Around 5:35 a.m., officers found a similar scene with multiple vehicles that had damaged windows and items tossed around inside of them.

Police reports indicate that one victim had a MacBook that was stolen. Another person said money was taken.

DeKalb Avenue larceny cases

Not long after this call, officers said they were dispatched to another scene -- this time in the 600 block of DeKalb Avenue. Several cars were broken into in a parking garage at the Edge Apartments. 11Alive recently reported that 76 vehicles were broken into that morning.

Officers said surveillance video showed the suspect's vehicle - a silver Mazda Tribute with the Georgia license plate RQY9085. The SUV came into the garage around 3:15 that morning and left around 3:45 a.m.

Their investigation later determined that the SUV that was spotted on camera had been reported stolen.

Anyone who recognizes the vehicle or the suspects in the vehicle, contact police. You can also submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org.

