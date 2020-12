There was no identity yet released of the victim.

ATLANTA — A man was struck and killed in a fatal hit-and-run in Atlanta's Lindbergh neighborhood early Thursday morning.

There was no identity yet released for the victim. As of early Thursday police had not yet identified any potential witnesses, either.

It happened at the intersection of Piedmont Rd. and Sidney Marcus Blvd., a short distance from the Lindbergh MARTA station.