Man shot dead at popular Atlanta lounge, police say

ATLANTA — A homicide investigation is underway near a popular Atlanta lounge, according to police on Saturday.
A security guard reported to 11Alive's Karys Belger that someone returned with a gun after being kicked out.
The department said they received a call around 6:55 a.m. that a person was shot at 990 Brady Ave. NW, which is the Republic Lounge. Officers said they found a man shot dead at the location.
A security guard said he works at Republic Lounge on Brady Avenue and claimed to be there when the gunshots went off. The guard said after kicking someone out of the lounge for being too intoxicated, he was told they returned with a gun.
After the suspect fired their gun, the security guard said he was told to call the police.
APD did not say what led up to the shooting and has not identified anyone involved. 11Alive has a crew at the scene gathering more information about what's happening.
This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.
