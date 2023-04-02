Man shot dead at popular Atlanta lounge, police say

Officers said they found a man shot dead near the Republic Lounge.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ATLANTA — A homicide investigation is underway near a popular Atlanta lounge, according to police on Saturday.

A security guard reported to 11Alive's Karys Belger that someone returned with a gun after being kicked out.

The department said they received a call around 6:55 a.m. that a person was shot at 990 Brady Ave. NW, which is the Republic Lounge. Officers said they found a man shot dead at the location.

A security guard said he works at Republic Lounge on Brady Avenue and claimed to be there when the gunshots went off. The guard said after kicking someone out of the lounge for being too intoxicated, he was told they returned with a gun.

After the suspect fired their gun, the security guard said he was told to call the police.

APD did not say what led up to the shooting and has not identified anyone involved. 11Alive has a crew at the scene gathering more information about what's happening.

Police are investigating a fatal shooting that took place at Republic Sports and Social early Saturday. The name of the victim has not been released. @11AliveNews pic.twitter.com/xsM2KGS00Z — Karys Belger (@KarysBelger) February 4, 2023

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.

Also download the 11Alive News app and sign up to receive alerts for the latest on this story and other breaking news in Atlanta and north Georgia.