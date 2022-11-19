Atlanta man hit by gunfire from outside his home while sleeping

ATLANTA — An Atlanta man was shot in his sleep, hit by gunfire from outside his home early Saturday morning, according to police.
Atlanta Police said it happened just after midnight at a location on Sandcove Ct. SW, which is off Campbellton Road about a 10-minute drive past Greenbriar Mall.
Police said the man was "alert, conscious and breathing and transported for further medical treatment" but did not otherwise detail his condition.
"Preliminary Investigation indicates the male was sleeping inside his home when he was struck by gunfire from outside. Investigators responded to the scene to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. The Investigation continues," a police statement said.