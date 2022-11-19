Atlanta man hit by gunfire from outside his home while sleeping

It happened just after midnight on Saturday morning.

ATLANTA — An Atlanta man was shot in his sleep, hit by gunfire from outside his home early Saturday morning, according to police.

Atlanta Police said it happened just after midnight at a location on Sandcove Ct. SW, which is off Campbellton Road about a 10-minute drive past Greenbriar Mall.

Police said the man was "alert, conscious and breathing and transported for further medical treatment" but did not otherwise detail his condition.