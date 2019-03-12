ATLANTA — A man has been sentenced to seven years and eight months in prison for a complex diamond and jewelry fraud scheme he ran out of Atlanta.

The U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia, Byung J. "BJay" Pak, announced the sentence for 32-year-old Cory Smith of Atlanta on Tuesday.

Smith will also have three years supervised release after he serves his prison sentence, and have to pay more than a half-million dollars in restitution.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Smith took advantage of a common arrangement diamond and jewelry dealers have with suppliers in which the dealers "borrow" the diamonds and jewelry from the suppliers and then pay them back once the items are sold. If they go unsold, they simply return the item.

This arrangement, called "memo financing," according to a release by the U.S. Attorney's Office is "widespread in the diamond and jewelry industry and has been used for generations."

Smith, according to the release, scammed this system by contacting suppliers and telling them he was associated with a trusted dealer. He would then give the actual address of the dealer and, when the supplier had shipped the diamonds and jewelry, would call UPS, FedEx or whomever else was shipping the items and have them re-routed.

He then arranged for runners to pick up the shipments, sending people from Atlanta to states as far away as Oklahoma and Virginia.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said Smith successfully ran this scheme for nearly two years between Nov. 2016 and Sept. 2018, defrauding more than a dozen diamond and jewelry operations out of $570,000 in merchandise.

The scam had targeted as much as $1.2 million in diamonds and jewelry.

“Smith repeatedly exploited the trust of diamond and jewelry dealers to defraud them,” Pak said. “Identifying Smith took the collective effort and cooperation of the victim retailers and wholesalers, commercial shippers, and local and federal law enforcement, and I commend their work.”

