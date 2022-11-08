Man shot, killed at his own birthday party at Atlanta Airbnb

The whole incident happened at an Airbnb on Lakewood Avenue.

ATLANTA — A man's birthday celebration is now at the center of a homicide investigation after he was shot and killed at his own party.

The whole incident happened at an Airbnb on Lakewood Avenue just before midnight Wednesday, police said.

Investigators are currently on the scene trying to determine what lead to the shooting.

Thus far, they've said the man shot was in his 20s and died after being transported to the hospital.

Police added that they do have person of interest in custody.

Meanwhile, 11Alive is looking into Airbnb and the city's party policies, as both have restrictions on them.

Airbnb in particular put an official ban on parties just a couple of months ago.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.