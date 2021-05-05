Atlanta Mayor calls Georgia gun laws 'lax', experts weigh in

There are 19 states in the country that allow people to carry a concealed weapon without a permit, and Georgia is not one of them.

ATLANTA — Mayor Bottoms is about to announce the names of the people she's asked to study violent crime and guns in the city.

In her news conference on how she will address it - she said the state needs to tighten gun control measures because the laws in Georgia are so lax.

11Alive's Kaitlyn Ross is looking in to those claims.

Solving the issue of violent crime in the city is complicated - Mayor Bottoms said that - she also said that to start to make a difference, there have to be fewer guns on the street.

"In Georgia we have some of the most lax gun laws in the country, anywhere in the country," the mayor said, Tuesday.

She called on state leaders to fix it.

But Second Amendment Expert and former Federal Prosecutor Bret Williams says Georgia is actually pretty average when it comes to gun laws.

"People talk about average as if that's some sort of magic position to be in. There's this side and that side and I'm in the middle. Eh, the middle might not be the best place to be," he said.

There are 19 states in the country that allow people to carry a concealed weapon without a permit, and Georgia is not one of them.

You also need a Georgia Weapons Carry License to openly carry a handgun in the state.

Georgia does allow for people to openly carry long guns.

But Williams don't think those laws will have an impact on crime.

"It's more complicated, and when we talk about crime, it's more complicated than gun ownership or possession," he said.

Georgia State University Professor Timothy Lytton agrees that it's complicated.

"One of the problems elected officials face is the need to set public policy without the assistance of clear science as to what the problems are," he said.

While he says there is some evidence that states that already require stricter background checks may see a slight decrease in gun violence, there's not enough evidence to draw a strong conclusion.

He says there are a number of factors that play in to gun violence in the city.

"For sure economic stress and anxiety. The pandemic has caused tension. And those are the types of things that fuel violent crime," he said.