Atlanta mayor to speak on rising COVID-19 cases, crime in city

Last month, the mayor issued a mask mandate and announced a $70 million investment on initiatives to combat violent crime.

ATLANTA — Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms is joining health and law enforcement officials Tuesday morning to update the public about crime and COVID-19.

A statement from the mayor's office says Chief of Emory Medical Doctor Carlos del Rio and Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant are holding a press conference at 11 a.m. at the Atlanta City Hall.

You can watch it on 11Alive, 11Alive.com and on the 11Alive YouTube channel.

The mayor's office says the conference is all about informing people on "two public health epidemics," citing a "COVID crime wave" and the virus itself.

Bottoms issued an executive order last Wednesday, requiring masks to be worn in all public places while indoors.

The mandate requires a face mask or cloth covering over a person's nose and mouth while indoors at a public place, including private businesses and establishments in the City of Atlanta, a June 28 statement from the mayor's office says.

Bottoms says the mandate is in response to the rising number of COVID-19 cases, the impact of the Delta variant, and the new CDC guidance.

“Public health experts overwhelmingly agree, and data has proved, that wearing a face covering helps slow the spread of this deadly virus,” Mayor Bottoms said. “As COVID-19 rates increase, we must remain vigilant, wear a mask, follow CDC guidelines and other measures to ensure the safety and wellbeing of our communities.”

New information about the Delta variant having the ability to spread among vaccinated people caused the CDC to make the new recommendations on last month.

Last month Bottoms also outlined proposals delivered by an advisory council she formed as a response to the rise in violent crime, with a $70 million price tag on a number of initiatives.

Mayor Bottoms said public safety as a number one priority was justifiable, nonetheless, because "what I know is when our communities aren't safe, or when they don't feel safe, nothing else really matters."